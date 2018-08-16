Quanta Officially Begins Trading Under Ticker Symbol "QNTA"

Company Intends to Change Name to Better Reflect Business Operations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / Freight Solution Inc. (OTC PINK: FSIZ), (OTC PINK: QNTA), an applied bio-science company announced today that the company will begin trading under the symbol "QNTA" effective immediately. Additionally, the Company anticipates officially changing its name to Quanta in the near future.

The company monetizes its core technology, which increases the bioactivity of natural elements, through licensing and proprietary products. Quanta's lead product, CBD Muscle Rub, is an all-natural topical that consists of 13 natural elements including tumeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD). Quanta Muscle Rub is administered topically, and targets sore and/or stiff muscles and joints. The formulation has been designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation and stiffness.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this significant milestone in the growth and development of the Company," stated Eric Rice, CEO and Founder of Quanta. "As we continue our strategic rebranding efforts to better reflect our operations, we also remain fully-focused on the opportunities that lie ahead in many sectors, including the hemp/cannabis space. Going forward, we are committed to expanding our product offerings, increasing margins and enhancing overall shareholder value."

For more information, visit the company's website: http://www.quanta9.com

About Freight Solution Inc.

Freight Solution, Inc. develops application software. The Company offers less-than-truckload (LTL) service and logistics management solutions.

About Quanta

Quanta is an applied science company focused on increasing energy levels in plant matter (including cannabis) to increase performance within the human body. Our proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increases bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. We specialize in potentiating naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs.

We offer our technology as a platform, making it accessible to existing high-quality product makers with existing distribution channels. Quanta works alongside high-quality cannabis, nutraceutical, phytoceutical and wellness brands to increase performance of product lines. Our mission is to power as many impactful, high performing wholly organic products as possible through a series of licensing and distribution partnerships.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

