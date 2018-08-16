MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT: Sales figure for the first half of 2018 up 10.7% at EUR411.2M

Order book still solid in new houses and strong growth in renovation activity

Launch of a real estate development activity

Consolidated (€M) - non audited 2018 2017 Variation

€M Variation

% Q1 Sales 190.1 171.8 +18.2 +10.6% Q2 Sales 221.1 199.7 +21.5 +10.7% TOTAL FIRST HALF 411.2 371.5 +39.7 +10.7%

Strong increase in sales for the first half of 2018: + €39.7M

2nd quarter 2018 business was sustained with sales of €221.1M, up 10.7% at constant scope.

In the first half of 2018, the MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT Group's sales stand at €411.2M up 10.7% over last year. This healthy production level reflects the record commercial performances recorded during 2017.

At constant scope, first half growth stood at 8.9%.

Over the period, BtoC and BtoB Renovation activities represent a total turnover of €50.0M, including €29.8M in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

The Group gains market share in new construction and renovation is enjoying strong growth

After a record financial year 2017 in terms of booked orders in house construction and a 1st quarter 2018 heavily penalised by both:

Highly unfavourable weather conditions

and uncertainties linked to a reduction in interest free loans for new houses in the B2 and C areas,

2nd quarter 2018 sales activity confirms its recovery with +0.1% in value and -4.7% in number against the same period last year. The Group thus shows once again its ability to win market share within a more difficult context (market down -12% over the 2nd quarter according to the Markémétron index).

At end June 2018, the Group recorded 3,612 booked orders in the house construction activity representing a turnover of €427.9M (before tax), i.e. down 10.5% in number and 6.2% in value against 2017 that constituted a particularly high basis of comparison.

In renovation, the BtoC business activity (Camif, Illico Travaux and Rénovert) confirms its dynamism with €29.3M in sales, up 14.0% against 1st half 2017.

Order intake for the BtoB renovation activity has also maintained its strong growth standing at €33.2M against €17.2M at 30 June 2017, i.e. an increase of 93% over the 1st half 2018.

Launch of a real estate development activity with the creation of HIBANA

18 June last, the MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT Group announced the creation of the Ile-de-France based company HIBANA in collaboration with 3 real estate development professionals. The ambition of HIBANA is to produce houses for the most part intended for home ownership (first and second time buyers).

Within 5 years, the aim of HIBANA is to produce 50 houses per year, i.e. a turnover of some €100M yearly.

The launch of a real estate development activity is in perfect synch with the development plan of the MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT Group with a view to diversifying its activities in the area of new builds and renovation and to increase operational profitability in the long term.

Growth and continued good profitability expected in 2018

For 2018, with order book-backed strong visibility and taking into account the level of projects in progress, the MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT Group anticipates recording new organic growth in turnover with a good level of operating profitability.

The development of renovation activities (BtoB and BtoC), the launch of a real estate development activity made possible by the Group's financial strength and finally a real capacity to acquire market share and develop new partnerships in house construction, means the MAISONS France CONFORT Group can be fully confident of its short and medium-term market plan.

ABOUT MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT:

Founded in 1919, MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is the oldest builder of single-family homes in France and the largest builder of single-family homes on individual plots. Already leader in the house construction, MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT became in 2015 the French No. 1 in house renovation. The Group operates in all 12 regions in France, with more than 375 sales offices.

Staff at 30 June 2018: 1,990 people.

MAISONS France CONFORT equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is listed on the Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

ISIN Number: FR 0004159473 - Index: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share

Commercial site: www.maisons-france-confort.com - Financial site: www.groupe-mfc.com

GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in gross order intakes on signature by the client and acceptance by our sales administration departments (control of accounting documents and validity of the project's financing plan, return of the field survey, verification and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the pre-tax turnover generated on this contract

Order book: all recorded orders which have not been cancelled or transferred to "Work in progress".

Work in progress: all orders for which the suspensive conditions to begin work have been met (building permit and customer financing obtained, customer ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted (delivered) by the customer.

Evolution of sales at constant scope: evolution of sales of periods to be compared, recalculated as follows:

In the event of acquisition, the turnover of the acquired company that has no correspondence in the comparison period is deducted from the current period,

In the event of transfer, the turnover of the transferred company that has no correspondence in the current period is deducted from the comparison period

B2B (business to business): refers to transactions conducted between two companies.

B2C (business to consumer): refers to transactions that take place between the company and consumers.

