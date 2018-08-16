BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance



The Company's NAV increased by 1.2% in July, outperforming its benchmark, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which returned 0.2%.



July was a weak month for the mined commodities, which were down almost across the board. Within the base metals, copper, nickel and zinc prices fell by 5.2%, 6.0% and 7.9% respectively. Within precious metals, gold, silver and platinum prices declined by 2.3%, 3.5% and 2.4% respectively. The bulk commodities remained relatively stable, however, with iron ore (62% fe) up by 2.2% over the month. Against this backdrop, mining shares were relatively resilient which, in our view, reflects the fact that they still appear to be pricing in commodity prices well below current spot prices (returns in USD).



During the month, the market focused on news flow surrounding trade tensions between the US and China. At the time of writing, the latest development was China threatening US$60bn of new tariffs if the US was to go ahead with its threat of US$200bn of new tariffs on imports from China. For now, despite the markets concern that trade wars may impact global demand, economic data leads us to believe that the outlook for economic growth remains healthy and the market is potentially overly concerned about rising protectionism. In addition, news emerged during the month that China was planning more proactive fiscal stimulus, which has historically been successful in supporting its economy. Turning to the companies, we began to see some of the miners reporting their interim results. We saw earnings growth, rising dividends, balance sheet strength and modest cost inflation emerge as some common themes.



Outperformance over the month was primarily driven by stock selection within the diversified mining sub-sector. Our top performer was our position in Vale, which pleased the market with better-than-expected results, an increase to its dividend and an initiation of a buyback. In addition, on 9 July, OZ Minerals confirmed that it had successfully closed its takeover offer for Avanco Resources. As a result of the transaction, the Company's holding in OZ Minerals has increased to 2.6% of NAV, with the royalty now assumed by OZ Minerals. OZ Minerals has indicated that they will provide a detailed Brazil Strategy later in the year following optimisation planning.



Strategy and Outlook



After two strong years, investors that have not been exposed to mining may now be questioning if they have missed the opportunity. We are, however, still a long way below the peak in 2011 and the sector continues to trade at a valuation discount to broader equity markets. Meanwhile, free cash flow in the sector is close to the highest it has ever been. That said, we believe most mined commodities look reasonably fairly priced and so our base case is that they remain range-bound at current levels. Crucially, however, mining equities are still pricing in commodity prices well below current spot prices and, as such, we are constructive on the shares but fairly neutral on the commodities themselves. Many still distrust the miners, expecting them to make the same mistakes of the past in terms of poor capital discipline. Our view though is that the pain of the recent down-cycle is still too fresh in the minds of management teams for this to become a widespread issue in the near-term. We have begun to see moderate increases in sustaining capex announced but we believe for the most part these have been necessary increases rather than indicative of a widespread return to poor capital discipline.



All data points are in GBP terms unless stated otherwise.