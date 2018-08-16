

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session in the green. Investor sentiment received a boost from easing concerns over the turmoil in Turkey and hopes for a trade agreement between China and the U.S.



Qatar has promised to invest $15 billion in the Turkish economy to help the country avert a financial crisis.



China has accepted an invitation from the U.S. for a new round of trade talks to be held in late August.



China's Ministry of Commerce said that a Chinese delegation led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the U.S. for trade talks to be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.46 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.56 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.37 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.61 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.83 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.78 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.80 percent.



In Frankfurt, consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA dropped 0.58 percent after lowering its earnings growth forecast for 2018.



Electronic payments firm Wirecard jumped 9.12 percent after raising its 2018 profit guidance.



In Paris, out-of-home advertiser JC Decaux soared 7.14 percent after a ratings upgrade by Berenberg bank.



In London, home improvement retailer Kingfisher lost 4.79 percent after quarterly underlying sales at its French business Castorama fell 3.8 percent.



John Wood Group climbed 2.13 percent after it reached an agreement to dispose of its 50 percent interest in the Voreas S.r.l wind farm joint venture in Italy for a cash consideration of around $27 million.



Aegon NV advanced 2.46 percent in Amsterdam. The financial services firm has agreed to sell its businesses in Czech Republic and Slovakia to NN Group for 155 million euros.



Insurer NN Group jumped 4.05 percent after its second-quarter profit rose 25 percent from last year.



Retailer ICA sank 4.90 percent in Stockholm and marine and engineering company Boskalis fell 3.05 percent in Amsterdam on disappointing earnings results.



Global brewer Carlsberg climbed 3.46 percent in Copenhagen. The company lifted its 2018 earnings view after reporting a rise in net profit for the first six months of 2018.



Euro area trade surplus decreased for a third straight month in June, albeit slightly, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to EUR 16.7 billion from EUR 16.9 billion in May. Economists had expected the figure to remain unchanged at May's level.



Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated further in July to the highest level in more than a year, data from Destatis showed Thursday. Wholesale prices climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in July, just above the 3.4 percent increase in June.



UK retail sales increased more than expected in July, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Retail sales including auto fuel, rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to a 0.5 percent fall in June. Sales were forecast to increase by 0.2 percent.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended August 11th. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 212,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of August, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its index for current general activity tumbled to 11.9 in August from 25.7 in July. While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to show a much more modest drop to 22.0.



New residential construction rebounded by much less than expected in the month of July, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The report said housing starts rose by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.168 million in July after plunging by 12.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.158 million in June.



Economists had expected housing starts to soar by 7.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.260 million from the 1.173 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department also said building permits climbed by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.311 million in July after dipping by 0.7 percent to a revised rate of 1.292 million in June.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to jump by 2.9 percent to a rate of 1.310 million from the 1.273 million originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX