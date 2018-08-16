Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - American CuMo Mining Corporation (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") announces that it is closing the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of Units (the "Units"). The Company intends to raise up to two million dollars through the sale of up to 20 million Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable to purchase an additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issue, subject to an acceleration provision whereby the term of the Warrants may be accelerated if the Company's common shares trade at or above a price of $0.175 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. In such case, the Company may give notice to the holders of Warrants that the Warrants will expire 20 days from the date of providing such notice. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval. In connection with the Private Placement and in accordance with TSXV policy, the Company may pay to certain eligible finders, a finder's fee for Units sold in the Private Placement.

The first tranche consists of a total of 6,510,000 Units for gross proceeds of $651,000. The Private Placement is being kept open as several parties are still determining their level of participation. A price reservation was previously filed with the TSXV.

The funds received will be allocated to ongoing permitting work at the CuMo Project and for general working capital.

The securities offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

In other news, the United States Forest Service and its third-party contractor, Stantec, continue to work on finalizing the Supplemental Redline Environmental Assessment (SREA) draft for the CuMo Project, having completed studies on the effects of two fires that burned through the area in 2014 and 2016. The draft is scheduled to be released to the public during the fourth quarter of 2018.

President Trump signed into law Bill H.R. 5515 National Defense Authorization Act for 2019. Included in the act is section 871 Prohibition on Acquisition of Sensitive Materials from Non-Allied Foreign Nations, which includes tungsten. With China the primary supplier of tungsten and on the prohibition list, the USA will be actively looking for domestic sources which is highly advantageous to the CuMo Project, given it is one of the largest tungsten deposits in North America.

Regarding the Calida Gold project, the Company has received the results of the detailed sample study completed by Process Mineralogical Consulting Ltd. The Company is currently reviewing the results and will report the results in a separate news release.

Finally, the Company continues to work with several parties on both its financing efforts and its projects.

Mr. Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is the designated qualified person for the CuMo Project and the Calida Gold project and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

About CuMoCo

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. CuMoCo is also advancing its recently acquired Calida Gold project. Management is continuing to build an even stronger foundation from which to move the Company and its projects forward. For more information, please visit www.cumoco.com, www.idahocumo.com and www.cumoproject.com.

