

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Several popular breakfast items, including oat cereals, oatmeal, granola and snack bars, were tested and found to contain a hefty dose of Glyphosate, a carcinogenic compound found in the herbicide Roundup.



According to independent laboratory tests commissioned by EWG, Glyphosate, an herbicide linked to cancer by California state scientists and the World Health Organization, was found in all but two of 45 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats.



Last week, a jury at the Superior Court of California in San Francisco ordered Monsanto to pay $289 million in damages to a groundskeeper who is dying from cancer. He had claimed that Roundup, the weed killer made by Monsanto, caused his terminal cancer. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, the Monsanto weed killer that is the most heavily used pesticide in the U.S.



'We will appeal this decision and continue to vigorously defend this product, which has a 40-year history of safe use and continues to be a vital, effective and safe tool for farmers and others,' Monsanto had said in a statement at the time of verdict.



Almost three-fourths of the samples tested had glyphosate levels higher than what EWG scientists consider protective of children's health with an adequate margin of safety.



About one-third of 16 samples made with organically grown oats also had glyphosate, all at levels well below EWG's health benchmark.



In April, internal emails obtained by the nonprofit US Right to Know revealed that the Food and Drug Administration has been testing food for glyphosate for two years and has found 'a fair amount,' but the FDA has not released its findings.



