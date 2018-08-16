Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 9th, 2018 to August 15th, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 09.08.2018 145,218 55.2695 8,026,126 XPAR 09.08.2018 57,260 55.2740 3,164,989 CHIX 09.08.2018 39,482 55.2615 2,181,835 TRQX 09.08.2018 21,356 55.2762 1,180,479 BATE 10.08.2018 260,673 54.3193 14,159,575 XPAR 10.08.2018 58,015 54.4971 3,161,649 CHIX 10.08.2018 37,050 54.4971 2,019,118 TRQX 10.08.2018 33,780 54.2995 1,834,237 BATE 13.08.2018 205,614 54.3300 11,171,009 XPAR 13.08.2018 CHIX 13.08.2018 TRQX 13.08.2018 BATE 14.08.2018 222,766 53.8272 11,990,870 XPAR 14.08.2018 11,700 53.7478 628,849 CHIX 14.08.2018 6,106 53.7649 328,288 TRQX 14.08.2018 3,731 53.7559 200,563 BATE 15.08.2018 328,971 52.6854 17,331,969 XPAR 15.08.2018 66,272 52.4671 3,477,100 CHIX 15.08.2018 46,655 52.4131 2,445,333 TRQX 15.08.2018 72,825 52.1333 3,796,608 BATE Total 1,617,474 53.8485 87,098,596

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

