

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Thursday, but remained stuck in a sideways pattern throughout the session. Investors reacted positively to news that the U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks.



China has accepted an invitation from the U.S. for a new round of trade talks to be held in late August. China's Ministry of Commerce said that a Chinese delegation led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the U.S. for trade talks to be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass.



The Swiss Market Index increased 0.8 percent Thursday and finished at 8,997.72. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.85 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.75 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the green. Novartis climbed 1.1 percent, Roche gained 0.8 percent and Nestle added 0.4 percent.



Sika was among the top performing stocks of the session, rising 2.2 percent.



Richemont advanced 1.3 percent and rival Swatch Group added 0.7 percent on hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China.



Swisscom declined 1.1 percent, despite topping second quarter expectations.



