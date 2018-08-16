The "Tariff Trends SnapShot 114 Sub-brand Launches in Europe and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In SnapShot 114, we look at how European MNOs have launched low cost sub-brands in their home markets. The newest introductions have happened in Italy, with TIM introducing Kena Mobile and Vodafone introducing Ho Mobile to compete with the low cost MNO Iliad Mobile (launched at the end of May).

MNOs are experimenting with sub-brands to attract new types of user (typically the youth segment) and are using the sub-brand to offer lower cost bundles, without degrading the core MNO brand, with Orange (France) using their brand for higher priced integrated bundles.

New brands are seeing particular growth in competitive markets, where a clear price proposition is provided with the Ho Italy website being suspended due to excessive demand.

Companies Featured

Boost Mobile (USA)

Congstar (Germany)

FONIC (Germany)

GiffGaff (UK)

Ho (Italy)

Kena (Italy)

LINE Mobile (Thailand)

MOCHE (Portugal)

NXT LVL (South Africa)

OTELO (Germany)

Sosh (France)

Tuenti (Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Spain)

Wingo (Switzerland)

VOXI (UK)

YORN (Portugal)

YNG (Norway)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction The increase in MNO low cost sub brands

2. Low cost MNO sub brands in Europe

3. New low cost MNO sub brands outside Europe

4. Conclusions The future of low cost MNO sub brands

