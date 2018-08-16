Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) wishes to advise that is has received notice from Tigers Realm Metals (TRM), its second largest shareholder, that as part of a winding up process of that company, TRM intends to undertake an in-specie distribution of its 6.6% shareholding (11,066,960 shares) in Carube Copper to individual shareholders of TRM and/or complete a partial sale of its shareholding in Carube, to third parties. TRM anticipates that these transactions will be completed by the end of September 2018.

Tony Manini, Chairman of Carube Copper Corp. is a founder and a major shareholder of Tigers Realm Metals.

About Carube Copper

Carube Copper is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class copper and gold deposits. Carube currently holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses covering 535sq km of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, and a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold properties covering 492sq km within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia. Carube is actively searching for additional high potential copper and gold properties to add to its portfolio.

Stephen Hughes, CEO and President +1 (647) 517-4574 • shughes@carubecopper.com

Jeff Ackert, Vice President, Business Development • +1 (647) 957-2249 • jackert@carubecopper.com

www.carubecopper.com

