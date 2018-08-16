The global algae fats market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is health benefits associated with algae products. Algae fats are a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for the human body. Omega-3 fatty acids are known as anti-inflammatory agents that reduce blood clots in the body. Algae fats contain DHA that accounts for around 97% of the Omega-3 fats in the brain. The fats derived from algae are sustainable and serve as a vegan alternative for animal-based supplements. Some of the benefits associated with algae fats that they support a healthy pregnancy; are good for eye health; help to regulate heartbeat, reduce blood pressure, decrease blood clot information, and improve cardiovascular health. Therefore, the market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global algae fats market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for naturally obtained health supplements as one of the key emerging trends in the global algae fats market:

Global algae fats market: growing demand for naturally obtained health supplements

As algae fats are a natural source of Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and proteins, they are being used as an ingredient in dietary supplements. The growing consumer demand for naturally obtained supplements has accelerated the demand for plant-based health supplements, which is expected to drive the growth of the global algae fats market. To cater to this demand from, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating algae fats in dietary supplements. Moreover, factors such as the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increasing deficiency of various elements is leading to an increase in consumption of plant-based fats and lipids. This has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for omega 3 supplements. Therefore, the sale of dietary supplements containing algae fats is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

"Growing demand for plant-based lipids and proteins and increasing technological advances for algae production and harvesting are two major factors that are driving the growth of the algae fats market towards an optimistic outlook during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global algae fats market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global algae fats market by application (food and supplements, pharmaceuticals and therapeutics, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 44% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth while the other two regions are expected to see a small decline in their market shares.

