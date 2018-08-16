

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is reportedly planning to acquire Landmark Theatres, as the e-commerce giant seeks to gain a foothold in the brick-and-mortar cinema industry.



Bloomberg Thursday reported, citing people familiar with the situation, that Amazon is looking with other suitors to acquire the business from Wagner/Cuban Cos., which is backed by billionaire Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner.



The chain's owners have been working with investment banker Stephens Inc. on a possible sale, the report says.



Landmark Theatres has more than 50 theaters in 27 markets, including high-profile locations in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Landmark's theaters are popular for art-house fare.



