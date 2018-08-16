The global smart shade devices market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 87% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is growing demand for efficient energy solutions. The adoption of appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, security cameras, dishwashers, and microwave ovens is high. These appliances consume large amounts of energy to function efficiently. Owing to the rising cost of energy, consumers are on the lookout for efficient energy solutions such as smart homes. A smart home uses efficient technologies such as programmable thermostats, occupation detectors and motion sensors, solar-powered products, and zone-based thermostats to conserve energy and improve efficiency. In line with this, owing to their energy-efficiency, the demand for smart shade devices is increasing. Most importantly, these products are solar powered with built-in lithium batteries, and hence cost-effective in terms of saving money as well as driving the growth of the market over the next few years.

This market research report on the global smart shade devices market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of IoT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart shade devices market:

Global smart shade market: emergence of IoT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices

Mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other consumers electronics are increasingly being used for remote monitoring. IoT will continue to become a more common place, as it provides many advantages to businesses and individuals alike. Moreover, IoT helps transfer people's personal preferences to electronic devices, thus reducing human effort in manually controlling devices and appliances. Improved internet connectivity, high penetration of smartphones, and rising awareness of home automation and smart home concept in developed countries is driving the demand for smart shade devices.

"Increasing need for convenience is leading to increased demand for home automation systems. Rise in the number of foodservice restaurants in developing countries and growing online sales of smart shade devices are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the smart shade devices market towards a positive outlook over the next five years," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on retail goods and services.

Global smart shade market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart shade market by end-user (residential and commercial), by technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and BLE) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 50%, followed by EMEA, and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth rate, while the other two regions are expected to see a small decline in their market shares.

