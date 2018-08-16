The global roll-your-own tobacco products market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the cost-effectiveness of roll-your-own tobacco products. The low price of roll-your-own tobacco products as compared to normal cigarettes is one of the key factors favoring market growth. As the price of cigarettes and other tobacco products is increasing, consumers are opting for low-cost options. This will drive the demand for roll-your-own tobacco products. Manufacturing these products involves initial expenses such as cigarette rolling machines, rolling papers, and hard-shelled cigarette cases, which is minimum expenditure when compared to manufacturing a normal cigarette. Therefore, the cost-effectiveness of roll-your-own tobacco products will attract consumers.

This market research report on the global roll-your-own tobacco products market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in popularity of organic tobacco as one of the key emerging trends in the global roll-your-own tobacco products market:

Global roll-your-own tobacco products market: Rise in popularity of organic tobacco

Organic tobacco products are free from GMOs and other additives and are considered healthier than normal tobacco products. The rise in awareness of consumers regarding the advantages of organic tobacco products over normal tobacco products will fuel the demand for roll-your-own tobacco products. Moreover, market players are focusing on the development and introduction of new organic tobacco products to meet the increasing demand from consumers. Organic tobacco products are sold in pouches by tobacco companies under different brands. The increase in the number of new organic tobacco products launched in the market is expected to impact the global market positively during the forecast period.

"Factors such as rising M&As along with innovations in the roll-your-own tobacco product components is expected to not only boost sales but also optimistically change the dynamics of the industry over the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food and beverage.

Global roll-your-own tobacco products market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global roll-your-own tobacco products market by product (roll-your-own cigarettes and roll-your-own cigars) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and the EMEA).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 71%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to have the highest incremental growth during the forecast period as well.

