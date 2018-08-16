The global automotive seatbelts market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the advantages of using seatbelts. The global automotive seatbelts market is growing in sync with the growing volume sales of automobiles, as they form an integral part of almost every vehicle. Every prominent and global automaker fits its vehicles with seatbelts. However, the penetration rate of front seatbelts and rear seatbelts is different in different vehicles.

This market research report on the global automotive seatbelts market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the seatbelt reminder systems with visual/audible alarm for rear seats as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive seatbelts market:

Global automotive seatbelts market: Seatbelt reminder systems with visual/audible alarm for rear seats

The global automotive seatbelts market is witnessing developments in the form of advanced functionalities, the material used in manufacturing seatbelts, and the emergence of multi-point seatbelts systems. Such trends in the global automotive seatbelts market are improving the safety of the vehicle occupants.

"Seatbelt systems in the automotive market have also witnessed evolution in terms of their use and application. From two-point seatbelt, seatbelts are now available in the market that features a three-point seatbelt system, four-point seatbelt system, five-point seatbelt system, and even six-point seatbelt system for racing applications. It has been found that advanced seatbelt systems with audio-visual warning signals prove to be more effective in increasing the use of seatbelts among consumers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive seatbelts market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive seatbelts market by geographical regions, including APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

