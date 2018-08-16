PayByPhone Supports Additional Languages

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drivers who pay for their parking with the PayByPhone app can now use the app in Spanish, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. Later this year, the leading mobile parking payment service will also be available in Punjabi. The support of multiple languages increases PayByPhone's usability for its diverse consumer base, who are located across North America, Europe, and Australia.



To gain access to the newly supported languages within PayByPhone, drivers can simply download the latest version of the app and set their iOS or Android device to their preferred language. "We're excited to have expanded our language offerings beyond English and French," said Barrie Arnold, Chief Commercial Officer, PayByPhone North America. "PayByPhone is available in many multicultural cities worldwide, and this update improves the app's accessibility.

PayByPhone has gained a global presence due to its ability to help drivers pay for their parking in seconds, requiring only a mobile phone. The app also has a variety of convenient features including text message reminders that are sent prior to a parking session expiring, and the option to extend parking times from anywhere. For those wanting to keep track of their parking, the app sends receipts straight to a driver's email inbox.

Ready to start using PayByPhone? Begin parking immediately by downloading the app or by visiting paybyphone.com. To access all of PayByPhone's features, register for a free account today.

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $345.6 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.

