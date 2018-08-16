

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans are divided over federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the results of a CNN poll, with support for President Donald Trump's nominee the lowest since Robert Bork.



The poll showed 37 percent of Americans would like to see the Senate vote in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination, while 40 percent would like to see the Senate vote against adding to the conservative judge to the Supreme Court. Another 22 percent had no opinion.



The three-point gap is within the poll's margin of error, although CNN noted the percentage that favor confirming Kavanaugh is the lowest since President Ronald Reagan's rejected nominee Bork.



Just 31 percent of Americans supported Bork's confirmation shortly after he was nominated in 1987, although support for the controversial judge subsequently rose to 38 percent.



CNN pointed out support for Kavanaugh is lower than similar public assessments of the unsuccessful nominations of Merrick Garland and Harriet Miers.



Public support for Kavanaugh's nomination is hurt by opposition from women, with just 28 percent of women saying the Senate should vote in favor of confirming him compared with 47 percent of men.



Not surprisingly, the poll showed a significant partisan divide over Kavanaugh, as 74 percent of Republicans favor his confirmation, 67 percent of Democrats are opposed and independents are split 37 percent to 38 percent.



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced last Friday the hearing on Kavanaugh's nomination will begin on September 4th.



Republican leaders are hoping to confirm Kavanaugh before the Supreme Court's fall term begins in early October, and Grassley has accused Democrats of creating a phony controversy about documents in a desperate attempt to delay the confirmation.



The CNN poll found 41 percent of Americans think the government should have to provide more of Kavanaugh's documents, while 27 percent said Democrats have enough information and 31 percent had no opinion.



Republicans will need only 50 votes and a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence to confirm Kavanaugh after changing the Senate rules for Supreme Court nominees last year.



Senator John McCain's, R-Ariz., illness-related absence from Washington could complicate issues for the GOP, although some Democratic Senators running for re-election in states Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016 could help push Kavanaugh's nomination across the finish line.



The CNN survey of 1,002 adults was conducted by SSRS from August 9th through 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX