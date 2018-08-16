We Are Nations Group Announces Formation Of Two New eSports Companies

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eSports Retail and Merchandise company, We Are Nations, announces that it recently established two new companies: We Are Nations Pty Ltd. and Nations Connect, LLC.

We Are Nations Pty Ltd., an Australian subsidiary, was founded as a fully vertical eSports merchandise company offering e-commerce, wholesale distribution, licensing and event merchandise service to both domestic Australian and international teams on the We Are Nations roster.

The company launches with eSports teams Dire Wolves and Sydney Drop Bears, in partnership with Chris White, a leader in eSports entrepreneurship in Australia.

Chris White is a talent management and strategy specialist with over 10 years experience in the entertainment and eSports industries. He has held roles within Sony Music, Warner Bros and Universal Music, as well as being a former professional eSports competitor.

"I'm incredibly excited to partner with the We Are Nations team who have such a strong history of delivering the best in quality and service to their clients. By launching We Are Nations in the Australian market means we can offer the eSports scene a best-in-class merchandising solution that will be able to grow and adapt with their business needs," said Chris White.

We Are Nations CEO Patrick Mahoney said, "Australia is both an extremely fast growing market for eSports and a logical stepping off point for our business in Southern Asia and Oceania. Our early business development inquiries in the region are already bearing fruit."

Nations Connect, LLC was founded to create eSports partnerships with other entertainment sectors, including traditional entertainers, musicians, and artists. The goal is to create meaningful, creative and exciting eSports relationships and partnerships.

We Are Nations' founders have an origin in music and entertainment and see great value and a promising opportunity in creating these new partnerships. Nations Connect, based in Nashville, launches with the Pittsburgh Knights as its first client.

The new company is led by Andrew Stanley, President of Three Lions Management, previously of Creative Artists Agency, Hard 8 Management and Neste Event Marketing. He brings with him 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, overseeing the brand development and career progression of a multitude of artists.

"I'm thrilled to join Nations Connect in this exciting venture. I'm looking to bring the eSports community the same level of representation all other professional sports are privy to. Gaming is the future and the best gamers will need a team like Nations on their side," said Andrew Stanley.

"An agency connecting eSports and the music industry was a natural extension for us," said We Are Nations CEO Patrick Mahoney. "Chris Cornell [co-founder of We Are Nations] and I have worked with Andy for years, and recently our discussions have turned towards connecting music and eSports. We are excited to see where this venture leads."

