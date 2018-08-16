

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $162 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $3.98 billion from $3.72 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $162 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $3.98 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $15.4 to $15.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX