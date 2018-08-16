

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.01 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $0.58 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $1.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.9% to $3.12 billion from $2.23 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.94 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q2): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.



