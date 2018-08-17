

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release Q2 figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In the previous three months, producer price outputs were up 0.2 percent on quarter and inputs were up 0.6 percent.



Japan will see July figures for department store sales; in June, Tokyo area sales were up 6.9 percent on year and nationwide sales advanced 3.1 percent.



Hong Kong will provide unemployment numbers for July; in June, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



Singapore will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were worth 41.07 billion SGD and exports were at 45.77 billion SGD for a trade surplus of 4.7 billion SGD.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia will be closed on Friday for Independence Day and will re-open on Monday.



