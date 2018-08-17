

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sliding more than 90 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,705-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to easing trade war concerns and a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. bourses were higher and the oversold Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday as weakness from the energy producers was mitigated by support from the properties and a mixed picture from the financials.



For the day, the index retreated 18.07 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 2,705.19 after trading between 2,672.74 and 2,732.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 14.71 points or 0.99 percent to end at 1,467.12.



Among the actives, Gemdale picked up 0.70 percent, while Poly Real Estate perked 1.19 percent, China Vanke spiked 1.88 percent, China Construction Bank gained 0.46 percent, Bank of China added 0.58 percent, Industrial and Commercial bank of China shed 0.38 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.15 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.83 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.54 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.73 percent and China Shenhua Energy slid 0.35 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, with the Dow posting a particularly strong gain.



The Dow spiked 396.32 points or 1.58 percent to 25,558.73, the NASDAQ rose 32.41 points or 0.42 percent to 7,806.52 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.32 points or 0.79 percent to 2,840.69.



The higher close followed news China has accepted an invitation from the U.S. for a new round of trade talks to be held in late August.



Earnings news from Walmart (WMT) also fueled the rally after the company reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.



In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell in the week ended August 11. Also, the Commerce Department said new residential construction rebounded less than expected in July, while building permits rebounded..



Crude oil prices edged higher Thursday amid hopes a fresh round of talks between the U.S. and China later this month would help diffuse trade tensions and allay fears about drop in demand for crude oil. Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.45 or 0.7 percent at $65.46 a barrel.



