

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rebounding on Friday, tracking a slightly weaker yen and the positive cues from Wall Street amid upbeat corporate earnings results and news of a new round of U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 116.52 points or 0.53 percent to 22,308.56, off a high of 22,340.95 in early trades. Japanese shares cut initial losses to end marginally lower on Thursday.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony and Panasonic are adding more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 1 percent and Canon is rising 0.6 percent.



In the auto space, Honda is up 0.6 percent and Toyota is rising 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent while Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



On the economic front, Japan will see July figures for department store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday following news China has accepted an invitation from the U.S. for a new round of trade talks to be held in late August. A positive reaction to earnings news from Walmart also contributed to the strength on Wall Street.



The Dow spiked 396.32 points or 1.6 percent to 25,558.73, the Nasdaq rose 32.41 points or 0.4 percent to 7,806.52 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.32 points or 0.8 percent to 2,840.69.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil prices advanced on Thursday amid hopes that a fresh round of talks between the U.S. and China later this month would help diffuse trade tensions and allay fears about drop in demand for crude oil. WTI crude for September added $0.45 or 0.7 percent to close at $65.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX