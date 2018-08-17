

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are higher on Friday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street with investor sentiment bolstered by upbeat corporate earnings results and optimism about U.S.-China trade talks. Crude oil prices edged lower in Asian trades after rising overnight.



The Australian market is modestly higher following the positive cues from Wall Street. Gains by banks and oil stocks were offset by weakness in mining stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 8.40 points or 0.13 percent to 6,336.70, after touching a low of 6,316.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 11.80 points or 0.18 percent to 6,424.40.



In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is losing almost 3 percent, BHP Billiton is down 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are also weak after gold prices edged lower overnight. Newcrest Mining is down more than 1 percent.



Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent after the company recorded a 21 percent increase in full-year profit, but projected lower gold production in the 2018-19 financial year.



Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is advancing almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.6 percent, while Santos is down 0.3 percent.



Oil Search, which holds a 29 percent stake in the ExxonMobil-operated PNG LNG project, said that the project will supply liquefied natural gas to a unit of British oil giant BP.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.



Kogan reported a full-year profit that nearly quadrupled from last year on a 42 percent jump in revenues. The online retailer's shares are rising more than 6 percent. In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7256, down from US$0.7269 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is rebounding, tracking a slightly weaker yen and the positive cues from Wall Street amid upbeat corporate earnings results and news of a new round of U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 116.52 points or 0.53 percent to 22,308.56, off a high of 22,340.95 in early trades. Japanese shares cut initial losses to end marginally lower on Thursday.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony and Panasonic are adding more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 1 percent and Canon is rising 0.6 percent.



In the auto space, Honda is up 0.6 percent and Toyota is rising 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent while Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the major gainers, Kyowa Hakko Kirin is rising almost 5 percent, Pacific Metals is higher by almost 4 percent and FamilyMart UNY Holdings is up almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing more than 2 percent, while Kansai Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power are down almost 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see July figures for department store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Shanghai, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher. The markets in Indonesia are closed for the Independence Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday following news China has accepted an invitation from the U.S. for a new round of trade talks to be held in late August. A positive reaction to earnings news from Walmart also contributed to the strength on Wall Street.



The Dow spiked 396.32 points or 1.6 percent to 25,558.73, the Nasdaq rose 32.41 points or 0.4 percent to 7,806.52 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.32 points or 0.8 percent to 2,840.69.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil prices advanced on Thursday amid hopes that a fresh round of talks between the U.S. and China later this month would help diffuse trade tensions and allay fears about drop in demand for crude oil. WTI crude for September added $0.45 or 0.7 percent to close at $65.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX