IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 24% EBITA growth in the first half of 2018

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (17 August 2018) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first half year 2018 results.

Highlights

· Gross profit growth of 24% to EUR 263.1 million (+30% on a constant currency basis)

· Operating EBITA increase of 24% to EUR 105.2 million (+30% on a constant currency basis)

· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 28% to EUR 74.2 million (+34% on a constant currency basis)

· Cash earnings per share increased by 20% to EUR 1.31 (first half of 2017: EUR 1.09)

· Acquisition of E.T. Horn, completed on 31 July 2018, supporting IMCD's strategy of offering its suppliers and customers national US coverage and dedicated segment expertise

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "It goes without saying that we are happy with the results over the first six months. We could optimally benefit from our strong business model combined with favourable economic conditions. The signing and closing of our acquisition of E.T. Horn (La Mirada, California) represents an important milestone in the execution of our North American strategy. We will work hard to create an organisation in this region which will offer the best possible service to our suppliers and customers and great opportunities for our staff." Please find attached the full press release.

