Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Half Year Financial Report 2018

Rovio's half year financial report for January - June 2018

STRONG GROWTH IN ANGRY BIRDS 2 CONTINUES, RECORD INVESTMENTS IN USER ACQUISITION

April-June 2018 highlights

Rovio's revenue was EUR 71.8 million (86.2). Year-on-year comparability was impacted by large revenue peak of the Angry Birds Movie in Q2/2017. Depreciation of the US dollar decreased revenue by approximately EUR 9 million compared to last year

Games segment revenue grew year-on-year 6.4% to 65.3 million euros (61.3); Growth in comparable currencies was approximately 12%

Rovio's biggest game, Angry Birds 2 gross bookings grew 44% year-on-year to reach a record number EUR 29.7 (20.6) million; Growth in comparable currencies was approximately 50%

Brand Licensing revenue declined as expected year-on-year to 6.5 million euros (24.9) due to the large revenue peak of the Angry Birds Movie in Q2/2017

Group adjusted operating profit was EUR 6.0 million (16.1) and adjusted operating profit margin 8.4% (18.6 %)

User acquisition investments increased to EUR 22.9 million (15.1), or 35.1% of the Games segment's revenue (24.6%)

Games daily active users (DAU) increased to 8.8 million from previous quarter's 8.7 million

Games monthly unique payers (MUP) increased 14.6% to 581 thousand from previous quarter's 507 thousand

Net cash flows from operating activities was EUR 1.8 million (30.6)

Earnings per share was EUR 0.07 (0.13)

January-June 2018 highlights

Rovio's revenue was EUR 137.5 million (152.6). Year-on-year comparability was impacted by large revenue peak of the Angry Birds Movie in H1/2017. Depreciation of the US dollar decreased revenue by approximately EUR 17 million compared to last year

Games revenue grew 3.5% to EUR 122.1 million (117.9). In comparable currencies, the year-on-year revenue of Games segment grew approximately by 12%

Brand Licensing revenue declined as expected year-on-year to EUR 15.4 million (34.6) due to the large revenue peak of the Angry Birds Movie in Q2/2017

Group adjusted operating profit was EUR 15.6 million (21.3) and adjusted operating profit margin 11.3% (14.0%)

User acquisition investments increased to EUR 37.5 million (31.5) or 30.7% of revenues (26.7%)

Net cash flows from operating activities was EUR 12.3 million (35.7)

Earnings per share was EUR 0.16 (0.18)

Key figures

4-6/ 4-6/ Change, 1-6/ 1-6/ Change, 1-12/ EUR million 2018 2017 (%) 2018 2017 (%) 2017 Revenue 71.8 86.2 -16.8% 137.5 152.6 -9.9% 297.2 EBITDA 9.3 29.7 -68.7% 23.6 39.9 -40.9% 60.0 EBITDA margin 12.9% 34.4% - 17.1% 26.1% - 20.2% Adjusted EBITDA 9.3 31.6 -70.7% 23.9 41.8 -42.9% 64.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 12.9% 36.7% - 17.4% 27.4% - 21.7% Operating profit 6.0 14.1 -57.5% 15.2 19.4 -21.4% 31.4 Operating profit margin, % 8.4% 16.3% - 11.1% 12.7% - 10.6% Adjusted operating profit 6.0 16.1 -62.7% 15.6 21.3 -27.0% 35.9 Adjusted operating profit margin, % 8.4% 18.6% - 11.3% 14.0% - 12.1% Profit before tax 6.8 12.5 -45.2% 15.8 17.2 -8.3% 26.6 Capital expenditure 0.0 2.1 -99.0% 0.3 5.8 -94.1% 8.5 User acquisition cost 22.9 15.1 52.0% 37.5 31.5 19.2% 69.6 Return on equity (ROE), % 20.6% 30.8% - 20.6% 30.8% - 23.4% Net gearing ratio, % -63.9% -35.4% - -63.9% -35.4% - -62.9% Equity ratio, % 83.4% 71.6% - 83.4% 71.6% - 77.9% Earnings per share, EUR 0.07 0.13 -47.9% 0.16 0.18 -10.9% 0.27 Earnings per share, diluted EUR 0.07 0.13 -47.6% 0.15 0.18 -10.6% 0.27 Net cash flows from operating activities 1.8 30.6 -94.0% 12.3 35.7 -65.6% 59.6 Employees (average for the period) 379 411 -7.8% 382 434 -12.0% 416

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Calculations and definitions are presented in the Performance Measures section. The changes in comparable currencies have been calculated by translating the reporting period figures with the average USD/EUR exchange rates of the comparison period for the US dollar dominated in-app-purchases in United States and global ad network sales.

Kati Levoranta, CEO

Rovio continued its successful Games as a Service ("GaaS") strategy in the second quarter of 2018. Rovio's innovative updates in Angry Birds 2 and increased user acquisition investments propelled Rovio's second quarter Games revenues to EUR 65.3 million which is close to the record-breaking Q4/2017 showing 6.4% improvement year-on-year. Weak dollar continued to affect the growth in Euro terms and in comparable currencies the growth was 12 %.

Angry Birds 2 made again a new record quarter of EUR 29.7 million in gross bookings which is 38% better than the previous record quarter earlier this year. The gross bookings of Angry Birds Friends grew by 11% compared to the previous quarter. Angry Birds Match also grew from the previous quarter, however, for the other new games, we did not see the growth we wanted.

The total Games revenue in the first half of 2018 was EUR 122.1 million (117.9 million). Growth was thus 3.5% year-on-year. In comparable currencies Rovio's Games business grew 12% in the first half of 2018.

The amount of daily and monthly active users also improved from previous quarter and so did the average revenue per daily active users. The number of monthly unique payers reached an all-time high of 581 thousand.

The revenue of Rovio's Brand Licensing Unit was, as expected, lower year-on-year mainly due to fact that a large chunk of The Angry Birds Movie income was recognized in the second quarter last year. This quarter, the Brand Licensing Unit launched the licensing program for The Angry Birds Movie 2 in Las Vegas and has signed licensing contracts with many top consumer brands such as Chupa Chups, Crocs, and Pez.

Mainly due to smaller movie income, Rovio group revenue was 9.9% smaller in the first half of 2018 that in the corresponding period of 2017 and was EUR 137.5 million (152.6). Growing user acquisition investments and smaller movie revenue resulted in a smaller but still healthy operating profit of EUR 6.0 million (14.1) or 8.4% of revenues in 2Q18. Rovio is keeping its guidance for revenue and profitability unchanged.

In July, Hatch Entertainment took home an European award for Hottest Media/Entertainment Startup. The development of Hatch's game streaming service continues actively, and the beta version is available on Android in 18 European countries.

Outlook for 2018 (unchanged)

Rovio maintains its full year outlook as reported in the 1-12/2017 financial statement bulletin. Rovio Group revenue is expected to be EUR 260-300 million in 2018 (EUR 297 million in 2017). Rovio's profitability as measured by earnings before interest and tax excluding items affecting comparability is expected to be 9 to 11 percent (12.1 percent in 2017).

Basis for outlook

In 2018, Rovio Games business will focus on continuing development of its live game portfolio according to the Games as a Service strategy, profitable user acquisition and development of new games. The user acquisition investments are expected to be around 30 percent of Games revenues for the full year, however, the amount may vary depending on development of the games' monetization and the level of competition in the market. The cost per acquired user has risen significantly in the market.

Brand Licensing segment revenues are expected to decline by 40% in 2018. The decline is due to the declining profile of the Angry Birds Movie. The consumer products revenues are expected to be at similar level as in 2017. The focus of Brand Licensing in 2018 is on preparing the licensing portfolio for 2019 and The Angry Birds Movie sequel.

During 2018, Rovio estimates to invest 10-15 million euros in its subsidiary Hatch Entertainment Ltd. that develops a cloud-based game streaming service (5 million euros in 2017). Approximately half of the investment will impact Group profit, i.e. an impact of 2-3 %-points to the expected EBIT margin, and half will be capitalized development costs and advance payments. Hatch represents one possible way to play mobile games in the future. By investing in the development of Hatch's streaming service Rovio diversifies its portfolio, aims to utilize the possibilities that new technologies offer for games business, and implements company's strategy to explore the future of gaming alongside the continuous free-to-play games development.

Briefing and webcast:

Rovio will host an English language webcast on the half year 2018 financial results for investors and media at 14:00-15:00 EET on 17.8.2018. The webcast can be viewed at: http://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar, and later as a recording.

More information:

Kati Levoranta, CEO, tel. +358 207 888 300

René Lindell, CFO, tel. +358 207 888 300

Mikko Setälä EVP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 607 437

Rovio in brief:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries and the sequel which is in production. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO

Rovio Q2-2018 interim report (http://hugin.info/174482/R/2211461/861514.pdf)



