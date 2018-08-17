YDC 2017 champion and New Talent Award winner Arto Wong's capsule collection designed for JOYCE



HONG KONG, Aug 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - With a mission to promote Hong Kong's young designers, online fashion hub FASHIONALLY will present FASHIONALLY Collection #12 and FASHIONALLY Presentation shows at CENTRESTAGE 2018, featuring spring/summer 2019 (SS19) collections from 13 local designer labels. FASHIONALLY has also invited winners of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2017 to display their latest works at the fair, including a limited-edition capsule collection by Arto Wong available at JOYCE Pacific Place, Sonic Lam's special wool outfit created in collaboration with The Woolmark Company, and the ete! x YDC Best Footwear Design Award Capsule Collection "I Go to School by Bus" designed by Jason Lee and sponsored by i.t apparels Ltd.Asia's premier fashion event, CENTRESTAGE is the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's (HKTDC) signature international fashion fair. This year's event will feature more than 200 international brands over multiple catwalks, engaging fashion forums with industry professionals, insightful talks by esteemed guests, and more. CENTRESTAGE 2018 will be held from 5-8 Sept at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).FASHIONALLY Collection #12 to Highlight Hong Kong's Design TalentSince its inception in 2012, FASHIONALLY has been presenting FASHIONALLY Collection shows at Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer and CENTRESTAGE each year to showcase the latest collections from emerging Hong Kong talent. FASHIONALLY Collection #12 will feature 10 up-and-coming local designers who exemplify Hong Kong's excellence in creativity and fashion design. Participating brands include 112mountainyam (designer: Mountain Yam), Blind by JW (designers: Walter Kong and Jessica Lau), CAR | 2IE (designer: Carrie Kwok), DEMO. (designer: Derek Chan), FromClothingOf (designer: Shirley Wong), KEVIN HO (designer: Kevin Ho), LAPEEWEE (designer: Yannes Wong), NECRO POON (designer: Necro Poon), phenotypesetter (designer: Jane Ng) and YEUNG CHIN (designer: Yeung Chin).FASHIONALLY Presentation to Showcase Local Designers' Creative JourneysFASHIONALLY Presentation, an unconventional hybrid of fashion show and theatrical play, debuted at Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2018. The upcoming edition will spotlight three budding Hong Kong labels - Tak Lee, REDEMPTIVE, and YLYstudio - each of which is given complete creative freedom to decorate the stage and direct the presentation around the unique set. Their presentations will unveil the designers' latest SS19 collections while offering a rare glimpse into their creative journeys. These labels are participating in a FASHIONALLY show for the first time.YDC 2017 Winners to Display Award-winning Capsule CollectionsOrganised by the HKTDC, YDC is an annual contest that aims to cultivate and promote new fashion design talents. Three YDC 2017 winners will return to CENTRESTAGE this year to display their latest collections created in collaboration with top fashion brands.Arto Wong, champion and New Talent Award winner at YDC 2017, launched her namesake label, ARTO this month. The highly coveted New Talent Award, introduced last year and returning next month, is given by JOYCE and includes mentorship and assistance to the winner to develop a capsule collection that will be sold at JOYCE. The "JOYCE x ARTO. Capsule Collection", developed from Ms Wong's YDC winning collection "Zero to Unlimited", will launch in Hong Kong at JOYCE Pacific Place on 30 Aug, and in Shanghai at JOYCE Plaza 66 in early September.Menswear designer Sonic Lam, YDC 2017 first runner-up, has developed his winning "Barren Land" collection into an outfit for The Woolmark Company, which is sponsoring him on a study trip to Australia this month to learn about the wool supply chain.YDC 2017 Best Footwear Design Award winner Jason Lee launched his capsule collection "I Go to School by Bus" with i.t apparels under the brand ete! at selected ete! and i.t stores in March. Through this playful and colourful collection, the designer expressed re-living happy school memories. This year, Lee started his own label, YMDH Studio, which reflects the rebelliousness of today's youth along with Hong Kong's unique street culture.Fashion parade details:FASHIONALLY Collection #12Date: 5 Sept 2018Time: 11:30-12:00Venue: Grand Hall, Level 3, HKCECFASHIONALLY PresentationTak LeeDate: 5 Sept 2018Time: 12:45-13:15Venue: FASHIONALLY Street, Hall 3B-C, HKCECREDEMPTIVEDate: 6 Sept 2018Time: 14:15-14:45Venue: FASHIONALLY Street, Hall 3B-C, HKCECYLYstudioDate: 7 Sept 2018Time: 12:00-12:30Venue: FASHIONALLY Street, Hall 3B-C, HKCECCENTRESTAGE website: http://centrestage.com.hkThe Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2018 (YDC) website: http://www.fashionally.comPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2w5QvoXFor more information or to request interviews, please contact Sinclair at +852 2915 1234Nikki McLucas, nikki@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6895 0534Jessica Man, jessicam@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6083 0157Wing Ng, wing@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6106 8605Kelly Chan, kelly@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6825 4496HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs DepartmentSam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgSelina Fan, Tel: +852 2584 4298, Email: selina.mi.fan@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is the dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. Please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus or follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.