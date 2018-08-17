Trillium's Rapid Growth Attributed to Close-Knit Partnership with the Innovation Platform





SUNNYVALE, CA, Aug 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc. (Trillium), a leader in secure data lifecycle management and cybersecurity, was selected as Plug and Play's Hottest Company for the month of August.



"We highly value the full-range of support Plug and Play delivers for launching Trillium to its next level of success," said Dr. Sachio Semmoto, Chairman of Trillium and serial entrepreneur who has led eight startup IPOs. To win this award, Trillium competed against hundreds of startups based in Plug and Play's Sunnyvale office. The committee voted for the Hottest Company by considering growth, the leadership team, IP value and other factors.



"Trillium stood out from the companies we invested in because of its innovative approach to vehicular data lifecycle protection against cyber-attack," said Saeed Amidi, CEO and Founder of Plug and Play. Because the latest car models increasingly resemble a computer on wheels, the value of a multi-layered approach to reducing your car's cyber-vulnerabilities rises. Trillium's global R&D centers develop comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for vehicle fleets.



"Plug and Play provides great access to portfolio and industry partners, which has been a major factor in fueling Trillium's growth," said David Uze, Founder and CEO of Trillium. "Being intimately involved in the larger ecosystem of investors, corporations, and startups is a big advantage as we pioneer the secure data lifecycle management industry."



About Trillium Secure, Inc.

Trillium delivers comprehensive cybersecurity protection and secure data lifecycle management for vehicles and fleets through a subscription service. This protection uses a multi-layered approach to harden connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and fleets against cyber-attacks. Trillium delivers an authenticated operational and threat management data solution for fleet vehicles that preserves privacy, confidentiality, and anonymity of data while at rest and in motion. A wide range of verticals, including automotive manufacturers, aerospace and defense organizations, and insurance companies, can defend against cyber-vulnerabilities with Trillium's solutions. Value-added service providers depend on secure, authentic data from Trillium for car sharing, digital forensics, preventive maintenance, telematics, usage-based insurance and other services. Trillium design centers and fleet security operation sites are located in Sunnyvale, Ann Arbor, Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo. Trillium will open a European design center in Q3 2018. For more information visit www.trilliumsecure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to facilitate technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We are the world's most active venture capital firm, with roughly 250 startup investments a year. To learn more, please visit https://www.plugandplay.com.



