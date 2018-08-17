

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open largely unchanged on Friday as the U.S. dollar edged lower alongside Treasuries on growing hopes for U.S.-China trade talks.



Oil and base metal prices turned higher while Asian markets remain mostly higher in cautious trade.



Meanwhile, European Union officials fear they are being 'bugged' by the British secret service to obtain sensitive information as two days of Brexit talks between the EU and the U.K. resumed in Brussels Thursday.



In economic releases, final inflation and current account data from euro area as well as U.S. reports on consumer sentiment and leading economic indicators will be published later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher as Walmart posted strong quarterly results and the U.S. and China agreed to resume trade talks later this month in an attempt to end their trade war.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent.



European markets also closed firmly in positive territory on Thursday as the Turkish lira held steady after rallying the previous day on the back of financial support from Qatar.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index added half a percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both gained about 0.8 percent.



