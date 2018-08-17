sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

AX IV EG Holding III ApS: Company announcement 5/2018 - Strategic review of EG A/S

The Board of Directors has initiated a strategic review of EG A/S that may lead to a sale of the EG group.

The review is not yet complete and there cannot be assurance of the outcome of the process or the timing thereof.


