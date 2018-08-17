At the end of June 2018, according to official statistics, large-scale solar capacity reached 1,307 MW, while the share of distributed PV generation (up to 5 MW), was 296 MW. Of the total capacity, 1.36 GW was connected to the grid in the last 12 months.Brazil had 1,601 MW of grid-connected solar power at the end of June 2018, according to the Monthly Bulletin on the Monitoring of the Electric System from the Brazilian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM). This capacity is represented by 1,307 MW of large-scale PV projects selected in auctions held by the Brazilian government, and 296 MW of distributed ...

