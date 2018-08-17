Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on September 18, 2018

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet invites analysts and institutional investors to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. The event will take place in Helsinki, Finland, in Clarion Hotel (Tyynenmerenkatu 2).

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information and an update on Valmet's strategy and business outlook. The day will include presentations by Pasi Laine, President and CEO; Kari Saarinen, CFO; and the Business Line Presidents. The event also provides opportunities to discuss with management.

The presentations can be followed via live webcast at www.valmet.com/cmd2018 (http://www.valmet.com/cmd2018). The presentation material will be available at the same address at the beginning of the event. The language of the event and material is English.

Registration and more information

To register, please contact Valmet's Investor Relations (ir@valmet.com (mailto:ir@valmet.com)). The number of seats is limited, so we recommend registering early. More information on the event and short, introductory videos of each business line are available at www.valmet.com/cmd2018 (http://www.valmet.com/cmd2018).

Agenda of Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2018

11:00 Registration and lunch 12:00 Opening of Valmet's CMD 2018



Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations 12:05 Pasi Laine, President and CEO 12:30 Aki Niemi, President, Services Business Line 13:00 Sami Riekkola, President, Automation Business Line (as of September 1, 2018) 13:25 Coffee break 13:45 Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line 14:10 Bertel Karlstedt, President, Pulp and Energy Business Line 14:35 Kari Saarinen, CFO 15:00 Concluding remarks



Pasi Laine, President and CEO 15:30 Break-out sessions:



Sustainability



Industrial Internet 16:30 Cocktails

Please note that the program is subject to change.

Introducing Valmet as an investment via audiocast on September 5, 2018

Valmet will arrange an audiocast for analysts, investors and other interested parties on the basics and key facts of Valmet's business operations, key figures and market environment on September 5 at 2:00 p.m. EET. Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, will give a short presentation of Valmet as an investment, followed by a Q&A session. Participants can send questions through the link already in advance. The audiocast will take place at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2018-09-05-audiocast (https://valmet.videosync.fi/2018-09-05-audiocast)

Further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

