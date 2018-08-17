Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions inflation-linked bonds

|Auction date
|2018-08-17
|Loan
|3102
|Coupon
|4.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000317943
|Maturity
|2020-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,050
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-2.509 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-2.509 %
|Highest yield
|-2.509 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2018-08-17
|Loan
|3109
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0005703550
|Maturity
|2025-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|800
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-1.866 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.868 %
|Highest yield
|-1.859 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|80.00
© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)