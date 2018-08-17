sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2018 | 10:17
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions inflation-linked bonds

Auction date2018-08-17
Loan3102
Coupon4.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0000317943
Maturity2020-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,050
Volume bought, SEK mln250
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield-2.509 %
Lowest accepted yield-2.509 %
Highest yield-2.509 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00
Auction date2018-08-17
Loan3109
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0005703550
Maturity2025-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln800
Volume bought, SEK mln250
Number of bids4
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield-1.866 %
Lowest accepted yield-1.868 %
Highest yield-1.859 %
% accepted at lowest yield80.00


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)