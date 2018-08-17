

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level seen so far this year, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 68.3 in August from 73.1 in July. This was the lowest score since December 2017.



All components of the index deteriorated from the previous month in August. The indicator measuring the financial situation expectation of households fell to 85.5 from 92.0 a month ago.



Likewise, general economic situation expectations deteriorated, with the index easing to 88.3 from 96.3 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased to 74.1 in August from 76.9 a month ago. The probability of saving index came in at 25.3 versus 27.1 in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX