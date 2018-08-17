

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended Friday's session mostly higher, with a rebounding lira and news of fresh talks between China and the United States underpinning investor sentiment.



The Turkish lira recovered sharply from Monday's meltdown when it hit a record low below 7.23 to the dollar following U.S. imposed sanctions relating to the trial of an American pastor.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the trade talks in Washington would take place on Aug. 21 and 22, just before the next round of levies targeting $16 billion worth of goods on both sides kick in on Aug. 23.



Chinese shares hit 31-month low as healthcare firms retreated amid concerns over a widening vaccine scandal. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 36.23 points or 1.34 percent to 2,668.97 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.42 percent to 27,213.41.



Japanese share closed higher even as technology stocks succumbed to selling pressure after Applied Materials issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Nikkei average rose 78.34 points or 0.35 percent to 22,270.38 while the broader Topix index closed 0.62 percent higher at 1,697.53.



Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Pacific Metals, Credit Saison, Kobe Steel, Mitsui OSK Lines and Nikon climbed 2-5 percent. Tokyo Electron dropped 1.4 percent and Screen Holdings tumbled 2.9 percent.



Australian shares closed modestly higher after strong earnings results from the likes of Goodman Group and Link Administration Holdings. The S&P/ASX 200 inched up 10.90 points or 0.17 percent to 6,339.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 0.21 percent at 6,426.20.



Banks followed their U.S. peers higher, with ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac rising between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent.



Property group Goodman Group Pty jumped 5.3 percent after its annual statutory profit surged 41 percent. Administration services provider Link Administration Holdings soared 6.3 percent after reporting a 68 percent jump in full-year net profit.



Teleco Telstra added 0.7 percent to extend Thursday's gains after its annual profit topped forecasts.



Weak iron ore prices pulled down mining stocks, with Fortescue Metals Group losing 1.2 percent and South32 declining 0.6 percent.



Gold miner Evolution Mining tumbled 3.9 percent after it projected lower gold production in the 2018-19 financial year. Origin Energy lost 2.2 percent and Sonic Healthcare declined 2.6 percent.



Seoul stocks rose on improved risk appetite after the United States and China agreed to resume trade talks. The benchmark Kospi gained 6.25 points or 0.28 percent to close at 2,247.05, rebounding from a 15-month low hit the previous day.



New Zealand shares rose notably, led by healthcare stocks such as Ryman Healthcare. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 53.86 points or 0.60 percent to 9,052.77.



The Indonesian market was closed for the Independence Day holiday. Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving up 0.4 percent even as data showed the country's GDP advanced 4.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, slower than the 5.4 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as Walmart posted strong quarterly results and the U.S. and China agreed to resume trade talks later this month in an attempt to end their trade war.



The Dow rallied 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent.



