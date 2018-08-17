The British wafer manufacturer has reached a settlement agreement on unfulfilled long-term wafer supply contracts with a customer. The unnamed manufacturer has to pay €28.8 million to PV Crystalox.PV Crystalox Solar plc announced it has reached a settlement agreement with an unnamed "leading PV manufacturer". The dispute relates to unfulfilled obligations from a long-term supply contract, the company said. The settlement established that the customer must pay a total of €28.8 million to PV Crystalox. This includes a payment of €14.5 million, which PV Crystalox already received in May. The remaining ...

