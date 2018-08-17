After earmarking €4 million last year, Italy's most dynamic and affleunt region is further supporting solar+storage installations through a rebate scheme.The Department of Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development of Lombardia announced that another €3 million in rebates will be used to promote the use of storage systems coupled with residential and commercial PV systems. The regional government said, however, that the new funds will not be devoted to new projects, but will rather go to the applicants - a total of 1,025 - which had submitted eligible applications in 2017, but that did not ...

