

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in June, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday.



The current account surplus totaled a seasonally adjusted EUR 24 billion in June, the same as seen in May.



The surplus on trade in goods rose to EUR 23 billion from EUR 22 billion in May. At the same time, the services surplus remained unchanged at EUR 9 billion.



The surplus on primary income doubled to EUR 6 billion from EUR 3 billion. Meanwhile, the deficit on secondary income widened to EUR 14 billion from EUR 10 billion a month ago.



In the 12-month period to June, the current account registered a surplus of EUR 406 billion or 3.6 percent of euro area GDP.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX