

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as investors remained apprehensive about the lira's rebound and the fate of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 12,242 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day. The index remains on track to post its third straight weekly loss.



In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in June, data from the European Central Bank showed. The current account surplus totaled a seasonally adjusted EUR 24 billion in June, the same as seen in May.



