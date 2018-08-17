Amphoteric Surfactants Market Worth $4.94 Billion by 2023

PUNE, India, August 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest market research report "Amphoteric Surfactants Market by Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Sultaines), Application (Personal Care, Home Care & I&I Cleaning, Oil Field Chemicals, Agrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 3.52 billion in 2018 to USD 4.94 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2023. Rising demand for personal care products and high-performance amphoteric surfactants is expected to drive the growth of the Amphoteric Surfactants Market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the amine oxide segment of the Amphoteric Surfactants Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume from 2018 to 2023.

Based on type, the Amphoteric Surfactants Market has been segmented into betaine (alkyl betaine, alkyl amido betaine, and others), amine oxide, amphoacetates, amphopropionates, and sultaines. The amine oxide segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. Amine oxide is a mild surfactant, which offers excellent secondary surfactant characteristics. It has the ability to decrease skin irritation in combination with Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS) or alcohol sulfates. Moreover, amine oxide possesses inherent stability and has improved cleansing properties.

Based on application, the personal care segment is projected to lead the Amphoteric Surfactants Market during the forecast period in terms of both, value and volume.

The personal care segment is projected to lead the Amphoteric Surfactants Market in terms of both, value and volume between 2018 and 2023. Amphoteric surfactants are the mildest surfactants and hence, are commonly used in the formulation of various personal care products. The mildness of amphoteric surfactants can be attributed to their zwitterion nature. The use of these surfactants in the personal care products results in lower skin irritation as compared to other surfactants.

The European region is expected to be the largest market for amphoteric surfactants during the forecast period.

The Amphoteric Surfactants Market has been studied for 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The European region is projected to be the largest market for amphoteric surfactants during the forecast period due to the strong foothold of manufacturers of personal care products in the region. Amphoteric surfactants are the key compounds used in the formulation of various personal care products. The European region is also home for the leading manufacturers of amphoteric surfactants. The major countries driving the growth of the amphoteric surfactants in the European region are France, Germany, Italy, and Russia.

Some of the key players in the Amphoteric Surfactants Market include AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Croda (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), the Lubrizol Corporation (US), Oxiteno SA (Brazil), Solvay (Belgium), and Stepan Company (US).

