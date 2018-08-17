

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday, with a rebounding lira and news of fresh talks between China and the United States underpinning investor sentiment.



The Turkish lira recovered sharply from Monday's meltdown when it hit a record low below 7.23 to the dollar following U.S. imposed sanctions relating to the trial of an American pastor.



The currency held steady today despite an apparent threat of possible new sanctions by U.S. President Donald Trump.



Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the trade talks in Washington would take place on Aug. 21 and 22, just before the next round of levies targeting $16 billion worth of goods on both sides kick in on Aug. 23.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points or 0.16 percent at 5,357 in opening deals, after climbing 0.8 percent on Thursday. For the week, the index was down more than 1 percent.



Air France-KLM tumbled 3.5 percent after appointing a new chief executive amid labor strife.



In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in June, data from the European Central Bank showed.



The current account surplus totaled a seasonally adjusted EUR 24 billion in June, the same as seen in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX