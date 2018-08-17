

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK,AMKBF.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit was $26 million, compared to a loss of $264 million in the same quarter last year. In addition, the company said it has decided to pursue a separate listing of Maersk Drilling on Nasdaq Copenhagen while the pursuit of a solution for Maersk Supply Service will continue.



Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk said, '. We expect revenue of around USD 40bn in 2018, up almost 50% since 2016. We also delivered a sharp improvement in unit cost in Ocean, after a Q1 that was negatively impacted by inflow of capacity from the acquisition of Hamburg Süd and network issues. Profitability was significantly impacted by higher bunker prices in Q2 and remained at unsatisfactory levels. For the rest of the year we expect improvements in our profitability driven by lower unit cost and higher fre ght rates.'



EBITDA for the second-quarter declined 18% to $883 million mainly related to lower EBITDA in Ocean of $202 million, negatively impacted by higher bunker costs not being compensated in the freight rates and adverse development in foreign exchange rates.



Revenue for the second-quarter increased 24% to $9.5 billion. Excluding Hamburg Süd the revenue growth was 5.7% with growth in all segments. The non-Ocean revenue growth was 12% compared to same period last year and at level with Q1 2018.



For Maersk Drilling it has been decided to pursue a separate listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2019. A.P. Moller - Maersk has concluded that Maersk Drilling as a stand-alone company presents the most optimal and longterm prospects for its shareholders, offering them the possibility to participate in the value creation opportunity of a globally leading pure play offshore drilling company with long-term development prospects.



For Maersk Supply Service, the pursuit of a solution will continue. However due to challenging markets, the timing for defining a solution is difficult to predict, the company said.



As announced 7 August 2018, A.P. Moller - Maersk expects earnings before interests, tax, depreciations and amortisations (EBITDA) in the range of $3.5 billion - $4.2 billion and a positive underlying profit.



The organic volume growth in Ocean is still expected slightly below the estimated average market growth of 2-4% for 2018.



The ordinary dividend of DKK 150 per A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S share of nominally DKK 1,000 (in total equal to $517 million) declared at the Annual General Meeting 10April 2018 was paid on 13 April 2018.



Carolina Dybeck Happe will take up the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of A.P. Møller - MærskA/S no later than 1 January 2019 and will become a member of the Executive Board.



A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S said it entered into a joint usage agreement with A.P. Møller Holding A/S (APMH) regarding the use of commonly used trademarks which historically have benefitted both APMM and APMH. A.P. Møller Holding A/S is the controlling shareholder of APMM and is 100% owned by A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal.



