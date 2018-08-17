

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Friday as investors remained apprehensive about the lira's rebound and the fate of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 6 points at 7,550 in late opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session. For the week, the index was down nearly 1.5 percent, marking its biggest weekly decline since March.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares edged up slightly. The bank confirmed that Ewen Stevenson would step down from the Board and cease to be Chief Financial Officer on 30 September 2018.



Shearwater Group rallied 1.6 percent. The acquisitive data technology firm has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Brookcourt Solutions Limited, an independent UK-based cyber security solutions company, for total consideration of 30.3 million pounds.



