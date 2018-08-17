Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of KCG Europe Limited. The membership will expire as of August 22, 2018 KCG Europe Limited has traded with member ID KEM in the INET Trading System Member: KCG Europe Limited INET ID: KEM Last day of trading: August 22, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=688966