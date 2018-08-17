NNIT A/S: 8/2018 Financial report for the first six months of 2018

NNIT delivers an operating profit margin of 9.3% and revenue growth of 2.9% in 6M 2018 after a strong revenue growth of 8.3% in Q2 2018, positivly impacted with 2pp due to the timing of Easter

Performance highlights for the first six months of 2018:

Revenue from non-Novo Nordisk customers increased by 12% supported by strong growth from both enterprise and international life sciences customers of more than 20%. However, due to a decline in revenue from the Novo Nordisk Group of 9.1% total revenue increased by 2.9% in reported currencies

The share of revenue from non-Novo Nordisk customers increased from 58% in 6M 2017 to 63% in 6M 2018 becoming less dependent of the Novo Nordisk Group

Operating profit margin was 9.3% in 6M 2018 in reported currencies compared to 9.6% in 6M 2017

Net profit of DKK 102m in 6M 2018 was in line with 6M 2017 of DKK 103m

Free cash flow for 6M 2018 was DKK 58m compared to DKK 19m in 6M 2017

Order backlog for 2018 at the beginning of Q3 2018 was DKK 2,682m, an increase of 0.4% compared to the same time last year. The backlog for the following two years increased by 1.1%

The Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend for 2018 of DKK 2.00 per share corresponding to DKK 49.1m

Outlook for 2018 is unchanged:

Expected revenue growth of 3-6% in constant currencies

Expected operating profit margin of 10-10.5% in constant currencies

The expected level of investments in 2018 is 6-8% of total revenue



Per Kogut, CEO at NNIT comments: "NNIT experienced a strong Q2 2018 following a revenue decline in Q1 2018, and I am pleased to see a revenue growth of 8.3% and an operating profit margin of 9.9% in Q2 2018. This strong performance continues to be driven by the enterprise, public and international life sciences customer groups."

Financial Calendar 2018

August 22, 2018 Interim dividend ex dividend date

August 23, 2018 Interim dividend record date

August 24, 2018 Interim dividend payment date

October 25, 2018 Interim report for the first nine months of 2018

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of June 30, 2018 NNIT A/S had 3,122 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life sciences clients (June 2018). For more information please visit http://www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

