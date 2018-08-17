Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Corporate Responsibility Report published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release August 17 2018 at 1:15 p.m. EET

Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Corporate Responsibility Report published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has today published its Corporate Responsibility Report on the company website (http://www.rovio.com/investors/releases-and-publications?language=en).

This report focuses on environmental responsibility, social responsibility and personnel, and also human rights and the prevention of corruption and bribery.

Key aspects of corporate responsibility at Rovio include, among other things, employee satisfaction and diversity, the suitability of Angry Birds games for audiences of all ages, data protection in relation to gaming, the safety of licensed products including both manufacturing and use, partnership projects suitable for Rovio and Angry Birds brands and the environmental impact of Rovio's own operations.

