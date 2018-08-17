

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Friday, as investors remained apprehensive about the lira's rebound and the fate of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.



The Turkish lira recovered sharply from Monday's meltdown when it hit a record low below 7.23 to the dollar following U.S. imposed sanctions relating to the trial of an American pastor.



The currency held steady today despite an apparent threat of possible new sanctions by U.S. President Donald Trump.



Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the trade talks in Washington would take place on Aug. 21 and 22, just before the next round of levies targeting $16 billion worth of goods on both sides kick in on Aug. 23.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.15 percent at 380.84 in late opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session. For the week, the index was down around 1.3 percent.



The German DAX was losing 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.



A.P. Moeller-Maersk shares jumped 4 percent. The Danish business conglomerate has revealed plans for an independent listing for its drilling unit next year.



Dutch oil and chemical storage firm Koninklijke Vopak N.V. slumped 7 percent after reporting a drop in Q2 earnings and revenue.



Air France-KLM tumbled 4 percent in Paris after appointing a new chief executive amid labor strife.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares edged down slightly in London. The bank confirmed that Ewen Stevenson would step down from the Board and cease to be Chief Financial Officer on 30 September 2018.



In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in June, data from the European Central Bank showed.



The current account surplus totaled a seasonally adjusted EUR 24 billion in June, the same as seen in May.



Separately, Eurozone inflation accelerated for a third straight month in July, as initially estimated, to its highest level since late 2012, final data from Eurostat showed.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, after climbing 2 percent in June. The rate came in line with the estimate published on July 31.



The latest inflation figure was the highest since December 2012.



