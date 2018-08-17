"Significant" price movements in solar PV cells has been observed this week, in reaction to India's safeguard duties, and the impending MIP decision, says EnergyTrend. Module, wafer and polysilicon prices, however, remain stable. In contrast, prices for li-ion batteries are set to increase by as much as 15% in Q3.The global solar market is currently having to react to a number of push and pull forces, including India's safeguard duties, which have been temporarily halted following their imposition just a couple of weeks ago, Europe's impending minimum import price (MIP) decision due on September ...

