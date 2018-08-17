Singapore-Based Crypto Exchange Cryptology Lists TomoChain (TOMO) and PolicyPal Network (PAL)

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Cryptology Exchange has launched TomoChain (TOMO) and PolicyPal Network (PAL).

The ERC20 tokens will be available on Cryptology Exchange for deposits from 17 August, Friday at 2pm (GMT+8). Trading and withdrawals will start from 21 August, Tuesday at 2pm (GMT+8). The trading pairs will be TOMO/BTC, TOMO/ETH, PAL/BTC, PAL/ETH.

Mr Herbert Sim, CMO of Cryptology said, "We are pleased to announce the listing of TOMO and PAL, in a bid to bring in more trading options for our valued community. In the next few months, we will be adding in more trading pairs and announcing the listing of even more tokens."

Earlier this month, Cryptology also announced a reduction of transaction fee from 0.2% to 0.02%, the lowest among cryptocurrency exchanges. Project listing on Cryptology is also free at the moment and subject to assessment by Cryptology Lab, Cryptology's research arm.

Mr Sim added, "In the market right now, we see many cryptocurrency exchanges diversifying their services and launching many new initiatives. At Cryptology, our approach is different -- unlike typical crypto-to-crypto exchanges, we strive to simplify the process of token purchase. To do this we are offering a one-stop exchange that supports both tokens and fiat depositing and trading."

Founder and CEO of PolicyPal Network, Val Ji-hsuan Yap said, "Security is one of the key factors we look out for in an exchange and we are glad that Cryptology Exchange is one of the exchanges that provide just that."

Founder and CEO of Tomochain, Long Vuong added, "We will be able to avail ourselves further to the European community, with the availability of direct fiat-to-cryptocurrencies transactions. Through Cryptology exchange."

Operating in both web version and mobile app -- Google Play and App Store, Cryptology aims to make fiat and cryptocurrency trading easy and secure, for newbies and experienced traders alike.

Users can deposit fiat on Cryptology and start trading instantly via Mastercard and Visa transfer. This service is currently available for Europe, with plans for global expansion rolling out in the next few months.

About Cryptology

Headquartered in Singapore, Cryptology Exchange was established in August 2017, with a mission to create an open ?nancial system as well to provide a trustworthy, reliable and convenient service for all those looking ahead to the crypto future.

As a not-for-profit and community-centric exchange, Cryptology advocates a low-fee model to give back to the users in a bid to support the growth of the cryptocurrency industry. For instance, deposit fee and project listing on Cryptology are free. Earlier this month, Cryptology has also announced a reduction of transaction fee from 0.2% to 0.02%, the lowest among cryptocurrency exchanges.

Website:www.cryptology.com

Telegram:https://t.me/cryptology_community