Panther Metals PLC - Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

17 August 2018

Panther Metals PLC

("Panther Metals" or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Panther Metals PLC (NEX:PALM), is pleased to announce that Dr. Ahmet Kerim Sener has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

Mitchell Smith, Executive Officer of Panther Metals commented:

"I am extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Kerim to the board of Panther Metals as Non-Executive Chairman. Kerim brings considerable management and operational experience to the Company, and we have followed his work as Managing Director of Ariana Resources where he has successfully taken an exploration project all the way through to commercial gold production.

It is rare to find a professional geologist with the breadth of experience Kerim holds, alongside his extensive network across the natural resource sector from which we anticipate a number of additional new opportunities may arise.

The board welcomes Kerim and looks forward to working with him to advance Panther Metals into a great natural resource focused company."

As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Sener does not have an interest in any ordinary shares of the Company.

Kerim graduated from the University of Southampton with a first-class BSc (Hons) degree in Geology in 1997 and from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, with an MSc in Mineral Exploration in 1998. After working in gold exploration and mining in Zimbabwe, he completed a PhD at the University of Western Australia in 2004 and worked on a variety of projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Since then he has been responsible for the discovery of over 3.8Moz of gold in Eastern Europe and has been instrumental in the development of an active gold mine in Turkey.

He is a Fellow of The Geological Society of London, Member of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, Member of the Chamber of Geological Engineers in Turkey and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Kerim is a director of a number of companies including Ariana Resources plc, the AIM quoted exploration and development company and Matrix Exploration Pty. Ltd., a mineral exploration consultancy. He is also an Adjunct Research Associate at the Centre for Exploration Targeting, University of Western Australia.

Kerim has been a director or partner of the following companies/partnerships in the last five years:

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships Ariana Resources plc Matrix Exploration Ltd Ariana Exploration and Development Ltd Asgard Metals Pty. Ltd Greater Pontides Exploration BV Matrix Exploration Pty. Ltd Parthian Resources Pty. Ltd Portswood Resources Limited Zenit Madencilik San. ve Tic. A.S.

There is no further information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

